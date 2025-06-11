BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of BDJ opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $9.07.
