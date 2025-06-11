BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

