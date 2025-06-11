Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a 3.0% increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.6%

TSE TPZ traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.06. 7,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$29.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPZ. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.64.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

