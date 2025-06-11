Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.
Chewy Stock Performance
CHWY opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. Chewy has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $48.62.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $285,209.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,901.60. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $286,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,743. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
