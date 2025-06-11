Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,111,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $424.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $420.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

