Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $615.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $558.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.03. The company has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.