United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.54. 124,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 689,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Wall Street Zen raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $1,470,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 25,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

