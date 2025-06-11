Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after buying an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after buying an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after buying an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.7%

BATS IEFA opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.