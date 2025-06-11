Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,765,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,861,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,274,000 after purchasing an additional 560,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,902,000 after buying an additional 329,378 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,221,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,604,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,419,000 after purchasing an additional 317,206 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $43.01.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

