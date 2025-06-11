EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $10.91 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 7.8% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.5%

QUAL stock opened at $181.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.70. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.