Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,956,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.