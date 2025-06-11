Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBBB. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,174,000 after buying an additional 247,386 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 227,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after buying an additional 331,600 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JBBB opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

