Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

