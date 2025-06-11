Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $311,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.18 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

