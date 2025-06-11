Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $9.78 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.53.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

