Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $243,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,661,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $349,241,000. Finally, North of South Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 516,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,985,000 after acquiring an additional 70,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $212.39 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.