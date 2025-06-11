MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,297 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,893,713.60. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,310. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

