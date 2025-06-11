Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,665 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.