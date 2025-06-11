Avanza Fonder AB Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Avanza Fonder AB lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $161.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,608,142. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

