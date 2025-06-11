Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,867,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 2,846,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after buying an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,561,000 after buying an additional 2,064,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

