Skyline Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.9% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Tech Focused ETFs to Watch as the Market Nears All-Time Highs
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Will Warner Bros. Discovery’s Split Produce Double the Upside?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is a Summer Slowdown Ahead for Microsoft Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.