Skyline Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.9% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.