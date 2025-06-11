Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,361 shares of company stock valued at $94,434,058 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $467.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.44 and a 200-day moving average of $389.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $491.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

