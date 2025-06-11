Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

LON AAU opened at GBX 1.11 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Ariana Resources has a one year low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 3.07 ($0.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.41 million, a PE ratio of 41,148.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 1,783,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,833.33 ($24,076.32). 43.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.