Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Decreased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

