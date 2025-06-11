Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $3.93 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,504 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

PG opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.67 and its 200 day moving average is $167.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.