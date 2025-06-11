Traction Financial Partners LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traction Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,219 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,760 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.