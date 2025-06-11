Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires 58,478 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $548.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.