Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Up 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $40.63. 427,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,119,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $109,622.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,368.51. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,560,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,737,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Semtech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,313,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 170,132 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

