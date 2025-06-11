Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 736,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,247% from the average daily volume of 54,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Latin Metals Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Latin Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.