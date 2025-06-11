Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 89,607 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

