Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 197 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,640,000 after buying an additional 4,141,895 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,688,000 after buying an additional 1,098,043 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,201,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,724,000 after buying an additional 499,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,396,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

