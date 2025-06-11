McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $282.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.38. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

