Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,584,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 10,993,294 shares.The stock last traded at $54.35 and had previously closed at $48.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIS shares. Arete began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Arete Research upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.62 and a beta of 3.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

