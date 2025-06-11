Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,995 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

