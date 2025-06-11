Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBDC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth A. Murray acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,387 shares in the company, valued at $224,421.08. This represents a 15.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 34,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,949.28. This represents a 87.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 49,997 shares of company stock valued at $452,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $961.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBDC. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Barings BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

