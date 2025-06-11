Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,347 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $171.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.43. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

