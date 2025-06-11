BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE MYN opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 268.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.72% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

