Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $307,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of VDE opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.89. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

