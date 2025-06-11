McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,425 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

