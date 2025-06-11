Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $215,000 Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.10.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of APP opened at $383.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 6,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.23, for a total value of $2,437,964.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,903 shares in the company, valued at $132,506,427.69. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $4,109,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,394,083. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,211,468 shares of company stock worth $454,489,290. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

