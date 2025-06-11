iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Raised by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $192.92 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

