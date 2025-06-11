Head to Head Comparison: WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) versus CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WISeKey International and CrowdGather, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 0.00

WISeKey International presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.52%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WISeKey International and CrowdGather”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $11.88 million 4.96 -$15.36 million N/A N/A CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WISeKey International.

Summary

WISeKey International beats CrowdGather on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

