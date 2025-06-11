Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 756 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $311.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

