iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $64,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after acquiring an additional 48,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

