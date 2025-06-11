BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BLW opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $14.63.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
