BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BLW opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.