John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Holdings Cut by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

