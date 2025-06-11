Chris Bulman Inc Boosts Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Chris Bulman Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UITB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 109,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

