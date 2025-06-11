Fourpath Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,454 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Unilever by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.