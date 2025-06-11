Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

