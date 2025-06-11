iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lessened by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 7.1% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $66,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $410.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

