BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHK opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.